Indore(Madhya Pradesh): Setting up an example of humanity, kin of deceased of the Indore mishap where 11 people died and several others were trapped after the cover of a well they were standing on caved in at a temple on Thursday morning, decided to donate the eyes two victims, who have been identified as Inder Kumar and Bharti.

The incident took place in the Beleshwar temple located at Patel Nagar. According to sources, 'Havan' was planned at the temple for Ram Navami. Scores of people reached the temple to take part in it. However, a stepwell, which was built 60 years ago, on which former councillor Devaram Galani, who took care of the temple, ordered priests to make 'Havan Kund' in the same place. Due to Ram Navami, many people went there for rituals. At the same time, the plaster on top of the stepwell broke and more than 35 to 40 people fell inside the stepwell. As per the latest inputs, 11 bodies were recovered from the site while at least 19 people have been rescued from the well so far.

Also read: MP: 11 dead after Indore temple well roof caves in; 'extremely pained', says PM Modi

The local residents said that they used to visit the temple since childhood, but till date they are not aware of the well, being present inside the temple. On receiving the information, the district administration and fire and rescue personnel reached the spot. Efforts are made to rescue the trapped victims. "Extremely pained by the mishap in Indore. Spoke to CM @ChouhanShivraj Ji and took an update on the situation. The State Government is spearheading rescue and relief work at a quick pace. My prayers with all those affected and their families," PM Modi tweeted.