KHUSHI KI DEEWAR BHOPAL SHOP THAT OFFERS CLOTHES HOUSEHOLD ITEMS FOR NEEDY IS A BIG DRAW

Bhopal: A shop, which was opened by half a dozen people in Bhopal and named 'Khushi Ki Deewar' or gateway to happiness, has opened doors for the needy residents of Madhya Pradesh.

This 'happiness shop' has everything from clothes to children's toys and washing machines to offer. In this shop, people happily donate necessary items to help others. The secretary of the body, which supervises the day-to-day activities of the shop, Manish Mathur said during a discussion with some of his friends, suddenly the idea of a shop came to his mind. "I thought why not open a shop, where items which are unusable for us, but in good condition, can be donated and the needy can take them? With this thought, we opened the shop. In the beginning, there was a dearth of donors and takers of clothes and other materials, but now there is a steady flow of takers."

As people became aware of the shop, the number of donors increased. Mathur said it was opened on August 15. "It's been almost 3 months and a good number of donors have started coming. More than 600 people have donated goods here in three months. We expect the number to grow before Diwali," he added.

Mathur further said people are being informed about this campaign through WhatsApp groups. For this, the members of the organisation have formed about 150 groups through which information is being passed to people.