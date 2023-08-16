Sagar (Madhya Pradesh): Reshmi R Nair, a model posted pictures of her photoshoot in a historic fort in Sagar which has drawn outrage among the people of Madhya Pradesh. The pictures, which have become the talk of the town, are from a recent photoshoot where Reshmi can be seen in a bold look. Reshmi posted the pictures in July, but these pictures gained limelight only after the city's senior journalist Rajnessh Jain posted about them on his social media handle.

According to Jain, this photo shoot was done in the famous Gadphara fort complex in Sagar when Reshmi along with her husband visited Sagar. He said that the couple was en route to Kashmir when they halted at Sagar. They visited the famous Gadphara fort here. He said that even though Reshmi did not mention any exact location, the people of Sagar clearly made out that the photos were taken in the Sheeshmahal area of the fort which also has ancient temples of Lord Hanuman and Devi Angarh.

Giving location to the photographs, Reshmi wrote 'Somewhere in Madhya Pradesh'. But the locals clearly identified the historic fort, which outraged people. Her other posts revealed that Reshmi along with her husband Rahul, set out on a three-month tour from Kanyakumari to Kashmir by road. Passing through the golden quadrilateral National Highway 44, they stopped at various locations for photoshoots. Upon reaching Sagar, the couple took a halt there. Reshmi and Rahul came into the limelight after the 'Kiss of Love' campaign. The couple was later arrested in an alleged sex trafficking case.

