Bhopal: The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) is set to expand its footprint in the three poll-bound states of Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan, where the BJP and the Congress are heading for a tough contest. Both the Congress and the saffron party claim to have a strong position in these states along with Telangana, which too will go for polls sometime later this year.

BRS chief K Chandrashekhar Rao has set a clear target on these three states so as to be eligible for 'national party' status. For instance, in Madhya Pradesh, KCR has made his intentions clear by including some leaders from other parties in BRS leaving both the Congress and BJP offended.

Several disgruntled leaders of were brought into the fold of BRS a month back. Congress, which considers to have a comfortable position in Madhya Pradesh, does not want to let the present political equation in the state to get disturbed if any other party makes an entry here. Thus, KCR's announcement of having a strong contest in Madhya Pradesh has left Congress worried.

KCR, who visited Bhopal last month, knows very well that he neither has a support base nor any organisation in Madhya Pradesh. He, however, is relying on the leaders he brought from Congress and BJP to get as many votes as possible.

Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge is set to give a strong message to KCR at the party meeting in Hyderabad. According to party insiders, Congress will make it clear that if KCR causes any harm in any of the three states, then the disgruntled BRS leaders will be approached in Telangana.

Many leaders including a former MP and two former MLAs from Madhya Pradesh joined BRS in the presence of KCR in Hyderabad a month back. Among those who joined BRS from other parties are namely former BJP MP from Rewa parliamentary constituency Budhsen Patel, former BSF MLA Naresh Singh Gurjar, former SP MLA of Satna Dhirendra Singh, former district panchayat member of Satna Vimla Bagri and national president of Sarvajan Kalyan Party Sanjay Yadav.

