Chhindwara (Madhya Pradesh): In poll-bound Madhya Pradesh, state Congress chief Kamal Nath has gone all the way to woo Hindu Rashtra proponent and young preacher Dhirendra Shastri of Bageshwar Dham. Sharing the stage with Nath, Shastri on Sunday spoke in favour of ushering a Ram Rajya instead of being vocal on Hindu Rashtra.

In February, Nath visited Shastri, who is considered to be the blue-eyed boy of the BJP, and invited him to Chhindwara for a political discourse. Nath had said that the country will be governed as per the Constitution drafted by Ambedkar when asked on Hindu Rashtra.

Speaking at a programme in Chhindwara, Shastri demanded Ram Rajya in the country. "Now, we need crowds at mandir, storms on the roads and a Ram Rajya in the entire country," he said.

Shastri has been constantly demanding for a Hindu Rashtra and had also performed yagya in Bageshwar Dham in this regard. Many saints and story tellers supported him in this. However, with Nath on the stage, Shastri refrained from reiterating the demand. Instead he focussed on making India a Ram Rajya.

Earlier, Shankaracharya Swami Avimukteshwaranand, who came to Chhindwara in May to perform Bhoomi Pujan for the renovation of the Badi Mata temple, had said that instead of a Hindu nation, demand should be raised for a Ram Rajya. He said that if the demand for a Hindu nation raised repeatedly then it means that people are getting disillusioned of a secular nation.

"When we talk about Hindu Rashtra, the issue of secularism comes in. So one who wants a Hindu Rashtra should demand for a Ram Rajya," Shankaracharya had said.