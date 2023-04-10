KAMAL NATH WILL BE CONGRESSS CM FACE IN MP ASSEMBLY POLLS SAYS DIGVIJAYA SINGH

Bhopal/ Vidisha: Seeking to clear the air over Congress' Chief Minister face for the upcoming Assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh, senior Congress leader and former Chief Minister Digvijaya Singh on Monday said that Kamal Nath will be the chief ministerial face of Congress in the state.

He asserted that the grand old party will win far more seats in the 230-member Assembly than the majority mark of 116 seats. The Assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh is scheduled to be held next year.

" There is no doubt that Congress will come to power in Madhya Pradesh in the next Assembly elections with Kamal Nath as the chief ministerial face. We will in far more seats than the majority mark of 116 seats," said Singh.

Asked whether Congress will project a young leader as its chief ministerial face in Madhya Pradesh, Singh said that the party only has one face in the State and that is Kamal Nath. Nath is the current chief of the Madhya Pradesh unit of the Congress.

Also Read: Congress' Digvijaya Singh thanks Germany for "taking note" of Rahul Gandhi's ouster as MP

As for who will be Congress prime ministerial candidate against Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Singh avoided a direct answer stating that there is no Presidential form of election in India and elections are contested among parties where a party wins and not any particular candidate.

" In the Parliamentary form of government elections are contested among parties and a party wins, not any particular candidate," Singh said. As for the demand by some preachers and BJP leaders of making India a Hindu Rashtra, Singh said that if they do not believe in the Constitution, then all of them including BJP leaders in constitutional posts should step down.

Dubbing the BJP government's Ladli Behna Yojana rolled out by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan last month promising Rs 1,000 monthly aid for women in the State, as an "election gimmick", Singh said that Chouhan has been the Chief Minister since 2003 whereas Congress has been in power for only 15 months. " Why he did not focus on women's welfare in the last 18 and a half years?" said Singh.