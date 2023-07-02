KAMAL NATH ASKS GAU SEVAKS TO INFORM ABOUT NEGLECT FACED IN BJP REGIME

Bhopal: With the Assembly elections round the corner, the opposition Congress is going all out to regain power in Madhya Pradesh. Congress state unit president Kamal Nath has roped in the 'gau sevaks' to speak about the false promises of cow protection that were given by the current BJP government.

The 3000 gau sevaks of the state will go to the villages and tell people about what the BJP has done for cow protection and what it had promised. Also, they will speak about the efforts taken by the erstwhile Congress government.

After coming to power, Kamal Nath government said he had announced building smart hi-tech gaushalas (cow sheds) in every districts of the state and had sent a minister abroad to gather knowledge on the issue. Plans were also afoot to connect people through gaushalas. But, the government was in power for only 15 months and so could not fulfill its promises on cow protection, he said.

Now, Nath has called the gau sevaks to Bhopal and listened to their long pending demands. Nath blamed the Shivraj Singh Chouhan government for not looking into the welfare of the gau sevaks. Nath said he wanted to fulfill the promises but got only 15 months and the BJP came to power after that.

He alleged that Chouhan did not do anything for the gau sevaks. "Everyone is aware of the plight of cows and how they are getting killed in road accidents. As long as the cow gives milk the farmer maintains her but as soon as she becomes old the animal is abandoned on the roads. The Shivraj Singh Chouhan government has failed to do anything for the cows," Nath said adding that the BJP has also cheated people in the name of gaushalas.

There are about 27,000 gau sevaks across the state. Rajesh Dhaulpure, a gau sevak accused the present government of not doing anything for them. He said that the gau sevaks would go to the villages and inform people about how the present government has failed to protect cows. "We are with those who speaks for us," he said.

Refuting the allegations, Durgesh Keswani, BJP spokesperson, said Congress was trying to make inroads in rural areas with the help of gau sevaks. "The BJP government had come up with a scheme for maintaining cows with the help of the Livestock Promotion Board. It had urged common people including MPs, MLAs and public representatives to donate Rs 10 per day for cow-grass. Nearly Rs 6 lakh was received as donation in one year," he said.

Gaushalas are given Rs 20 per cow per day by the government for food and other expenses while in Uttar Pradesh, the amount is Rs 30. There are 1,762 gaushalas across the state that accommodate around 2.87 lakh cattle.