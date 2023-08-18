Bhopal: Intensifying the political battle in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh, Congress state president Kamal Nath on Friday accused the Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led-BJP government of massive corruption and released a list of 225 scams that have allegedly taken place during the 220-month tenure of the saffron party. It's not far when Shivraj Singh Chouhan's picture will be displayed while searching "corruption" in Google, Nath said.

Addressing a press conference at the party headquarters in Bhopal, Nath alleged that during the Shivraj Singh Chouhan's tenure, Madhya Pradesh has become a hotspot for corruption. The government is "thugraaj" and it has cheated all sections of the society, Nath said. Even "gau mata" and "mahakaal" have not been spared, he said.

"Their (BJP) destiny and policy is only to cheat people. Today, every person of the state is either a victim or a witness to corruption. The entire state is reeling under corruption. No doubt, the state is failing to attract any investment," Nath said.

Deliberating on the scams that reportedly took place during the BJP-led government's tenure, Nath said that Madhya Pradesh has turned out to be a "state of scams" due to the 50 per cent commission policy of the current government. He alleged that the government registered FIRs against BJP leaders in more than 40 districts only to earn fame.

Among the 225 alleged scams mentioned by Nath included the alleged 'dumper scam', Rs 15,000 crore 'nutrition scam', Vyapam scam, irregularities in patwari recruitment, Remdesivir injection procurement scam during Covid pandemic, Rs 600 crore Ganesh scam, Rs 2000 crore Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan scam, Rs 100 crore smart class scam, Rs 3000 crore skill development scam, Rs 3000 crore skill development scam and nursing scam.

On the Rs 9500 crore alleged anganwadi tap water scam, he alleged that the government claimed that tap water has reached 41205 anganwadi centers but, investigations revealed that only 6327 anganwadi centers are getting tap water as only 15 per cent work has been completed while remaining 85 per cent work is pending. The Congress leader alleged that the attendance in government schools has significantly dropped but the expenditure on mid-day meal has increased.

Responding to whether the Congress will act against these scams if it comes to power, Nath said that he is not the same person he used to be in 2018. "I did not walk on this path earlier. But now, I'm not the Kamal Nath of 2018. It is Kamal Nath of 2023. Earlier, I had mainly focused on doing something for all sections of the society, including the youth," Nath said.

Also Read: BJP releases first list of candidates for Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections

Nath's press conference came a day after the BJP released its list of 30 candidates for the upcoming polls in the state.