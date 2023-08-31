Bhopal: Ahead of the assembly elections, Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia's situation in the BJP has become tougher.

In 2020, Scindia left the Congress and joined the BJP with his supporters. Now, with his own supporters leaving the party and returning to the Congress fold is posing greater trouble for Scindia. Making things more difficult for Scindia, Virendra Raghuvanshi, who tendered his resignation today accused the Scindia faction for the move.

Raghuvanshi had stated in his resignation letter that the rising importance of Scindia loyalists in the party has left the core BJP workers feeling ignored. There are many others in BJP who are set to walk on Raghuvanshi's footsteps.

Prakash Bhatnagar, a senior journalist said that in electoral politics, it is only before the elections that the leaders run to the other side assessing the overall situation. "The statements and defection of leaders like Virendra Raghuvanshi are in search of a new space for themselves. Raghuvanshi, who is set to join the Congress, has given Congress an opportunity to raise the issue of discontentment within the BJP over Scindia," he said.

Surprisingly, even after three years in BJP, defection started from amongst Scindia loyalists. In Shivpuri district, Scindia supporter Raghuraj Dhakad left the party. Earlier, other leaders Rakesh Gupta and Jitendra Jain also left BJP. This depicts that the grassroots workers who have been building the ground for Scindia are slipping away.

Former vice president of Pohari district, Arvind Dhakad, said when he left Congress and joined BJP three years ago, he asked for votes by saying that people would get a double-digit government, but development stopped in Pohri and the common people are worried. Dhakad accused Minister of State and Scindia supporter Suresh Rathkheda of not doing any work for the public.

Meanwhile, Congress is working at widening the gap between Scindia and the BJP. After Scidia joined the BJP in 2020, there were major changes in the party in Madhya Pradesh. The grassroots workers of BJP became angry after seeing that the party whom they nurtured for a long time forgot them giving importance to the newly joined people. Congress is working on a strategy to draw the distressed BJP leaders to their fold. Defection will fuel further dissent among the grassroot workers of the party.

Senior political analyst Pawan Devalia said that in Madhya Pradesh, BJP showed too much haste in toppling the Congress government and forming the government with Scindia. There is no doubt that with Scindia joining BJP, the older party members have been neglected. Even Scindia's supporters could not accept BJP. Due to the difference in the basic structure of BJP and Congress, Scindia's supporters could not remain comfortable after leaving Congress and joining BJP and so many of them had to leave the party.

Devalia said that Scindia will become politically weak due to his supporters leaving BJP but it will not have any major impact on BJP's political health.