JYOTIRADITYA SCINDIA IN TIGHT SPOT AMID LOYALISTS DEFECTION DENIAL OF TICKET TO SUPPORTER

Gwalior: While the BJP is going all out to regain control over Madhya Pradesh, all eyes are on Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia as five of his loyalists who joined the BJP with him have returned to the Congress in the last two months while discontent is high among others with one supporter being denied ticket by the BJP in its first list.

A section of his supporters are of the view that Scindia is keeping himself aloof from the party's activities and spending days at his palace. Usually, he comes to Gwalior of 3-4 days in a month and all his programmes are scheduled at the last moment. But, the situation has somewhat changed and for the first time in the recent past Scindia is staying in Gwalior for 20 days, participating at all ongoing programmes as well as interacting with all sections of the society, said a loyalist.

Political analysts feel that Scindia and his loyalists are of the view that they are not being given the importance that they used to enjoy when they were in the Congress. "Ever since Scindia joined the BJP, whenever any heavyweight leader visits the state, he had been attending their meetings and programmes. But, he was conspicuously absent at the meeting when Union Home Minister Amit Shah released Shivraj Singh Chouhan government's report card in Bhopal. Scindia was present at his palace at that time," a political analyst said.

Similarly, Scindia attended the state working committee's meeting as any other ordinary party worker while the entire responsibility of organising the meeting was handled by Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar and his son. Also, when Amit Shah held a meeting with party leaders of Gwalior-Chambal region at a hotel, Scindia was not seen playing any important or active role.

This apart, Union Minister Tomar during his recent visit to Gwalior had organised a divisional meeting but Scindia did not attend it and instead participated at meetings organised by his supporters in the area.

Party insiders said that Scindia's equation with the BJP apparently changed ever since the command over poll management was handed over to Tomar. In 2018, when Scindia was in the Congress, he was given the task of poll management. In BJP's first list of 39 candidates, there were two significant moves. Firstly, Aidal Singh Kansana, who was not a Scindia supporter, was given a ticket and secondly, his loyalist, Ranveer Jatav was denied ticket. Jatav had been given a ticket by the party in by-polls but he lost. Now, in place of Jatav, ticket has been given to senior BJP leader Lal Singh.

Political analysts said that Scindia wants to prove his stronghold over the region before the party high command and may even contest the Lok Sabha elections from Gwalior.

Back in 2020, the BJP had rolled out a red carpet for the Gwalior scion when he had walked out of the 15-month Kamal Nath government with 22 of his loyalists, including six ministers. He was accommodated in the Rajya Sabha and the Union Cabinet while his loyalists were given key ministerial positions in the state government.

BJP state minister Lokendra Parashar said that Scindia is a mass leader of the Gwalior-Chambal region and constantly mingles with the people of the region. Moreover, as elections are round the corner, it is the responsibility of every leader to remain active in their respective areas.

State vice president of Congress RP Singh said that the deal that Scindia had with the BJP has now ended. "BJP has shown that Scindia too will have to work as per the party's system. Scindia has been shown his position at all the major party meetings in Gwalior. His supporters are restless and Scindia is busy spending most of his time in Gwalior for introspection," Singh said.