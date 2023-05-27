Gwalior: At a time when the scorching summer days and heatwaves are taking a toll on the health of residents, Union civil aviation minister and head of the Gwalior royal family Jyotiraditya Scindia has adopted a unique home remedy to ward off heat. Whenever he leaves his house, he carries this home remedy in the pocket of his kurta to reduce the risk of heat stroke.

Scindia's home remedy is onions that he makes it a point to carry when he steps out of his house. According to him, onions help in beating the heat and reduces chances of a heat stoke. Thus, when the ordinary people are afraid to go outside their houses due to the intense heat, Scindia is seen touring across the state to meet party workers and common people.

Recently, when Scindia came to Gwalior, he had expressed concern over the scorching heat. After landing at the airport, Scindia took out onions from his pocket and showed it to the district administration. He said that he always carry onions in his pocket to avoid heat stroke and advised officials that they too should adopt such easy and effective home remedies.

The temperature in the Gwalior Chambal region is hovering above 45 degrees. The intense heat is taking a toll on the health of the people who are falling sick. Infact, the number of patients suffering from heat stroke has also risen. In the last one week around 50 patients were admitted in hospitals due to hear stroke.

Dr Ajay Pal, head of the department of medicine at Jairogya Hospital said that in view of the rising temperatures it is advisable for people to avoid going out of their house during the day. Also, the elderly and children need additional attention during this period, he said. Doctors said that while going out, one should carry a bottle of water and cover his/her head. They have also advised people to increase liquid intake during summer.