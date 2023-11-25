JIWAJI UNIVERSITY LAUNCHES STUDENT INTERNSHIP PROGRAMME TO COMBAT AIR POLLUTION IN GWALIOR

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): In a proactive measure to address the escalating air pollution crisis in Gwalior, Jiwaji University has launched a pioneering internship programme. This initiative aims to engage students in educating about the bad air quality in the city and across the nation. Amid concerns about soaring air pollution levels in Madhya Pradesh cities, particularly Gwalior, Jabalpur and Singrauli districts, Gwalior has emerged with the most severe air quality, registering an alarming Air Quality Index (AQI) level of 345.

The presence of dust particles, specifically PM 10, remains the primary contributor to the city's polluted air, as highlighted in a recent report by IIT Kanpur. The report indicated that nearly 90 per cent of the high PM 10 levels arise from dust emanating from road surfaces, intensifying concerns among scientists and local officials.

In response to these alarming findings, a collaborative meeting was called involving scientists, district administration officials and professors to take caution on effective measures to combat escalating air pollution levels in Gwalior. Vice-Chancellors and additional directors of Higher Education from various universities proposed leveraging college students' involvement to aid in curbing air pollution and supporting the Swachh Bharat Mission.

Following deliberations, Jiwaji University has taken the proactive step of launching an internship programme where students will be actively involved in creating awareness about air pollution. Through seminars, projects and on-ground outreach efforts, students will engage with every village and ward in Gwalior to eradicate the critical issue of deteriorating air quality.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, Vice-chancellor of Jiwaji University Dr Avinash Tiwari said, "Under the Swachh Bharat Misson, I will talk to people about cleanliness and prevention of air pollution and will organise seminars in every village. The district administration will also help them in this regard".

"This is the first experiment being done regarding air pollution and cleanliness. It is necessary to make people aware. UG students will be included in this internship and they will do this internship through seminars and projects. Separate marks will be included in their examination results, which will benefit them," he added.