Jhabua (Madhya Pradesh): In a remarkable tribute to Jhabua's rich tribal heritage, the famous doll that represents as a indigenous art, dress, and tradition in the Madhya Pradesh region is set to be witnessed through postal cover both domestically and internationally.

Uddhav Gidwani, the man behind artistic legacy traces back, pioneered doll-making around 40 years ago. His aspiration was to emulate the essence of Jhabua district's folk culture and attire within these dolls. As the art gained popularity and resonance, tribal women of Jhabua involved them in the crafting process.

Over the time, the doll's purpose evolved from gifting it to brides, to becoming a cherished memento for tourists visiting Jhabua. The dolls have been often portrayed engaging in agricultural and daily activities, thus embodying the very spirit of Jhabua's folk culture. After Uddhav Gidwani's death, his son Subhash, along with his family, embraced the legacy and brought it to global heights. Presently, these dolls are sold in various states of India as well as foreign countries like Dubai and Switzerland.

After a long time, Jhabua's cultural gem has found its rightful place on a specially designed postal cover, an initiative by the Indore Postal Department and the dedicated efforts of Post Master General Preeti Agarwal. Through this postal cover, the art will cut across barriers and reach countless households, providing a platform for the appreciation and perpetuation of Jhabua's local artistic heritage.

Subhash Gidwani, the artisan behind this marvel, remembers his father's trailblazing endeavors, crediting him for the widespread reach the Jhabua doll enjoys today. Each doll with its distinctive attire, bow, arrows, and women elegantly balancing baskets atop their heads is a testament to the unwavering preservation of traditions and costumes over the span of four decades. In recognition of his exceptional achievements, Subhash Gidwani was recently honored with a prestigious state-level award along with a monetary prize of Rs 1 lakh.