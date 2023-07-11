JHABUA SDM TAKEN INTO CUSTODY FOR SEXUAL HARASSMENT OF MINOR TRIBAL GIRLS SUSPENDED

Bhopal: The sub-divisional magistrate of Madhya Pradesh's Jhabua landed in police custody for alleged sexual harassment of minor tribal girls at a government-run hostel.

SDM, Sunil Kumar Jha has been suspended and an FIR has been registered against him in relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, officials said.

The incident took place when the accused had visited the new Scheduled Tribe Girls' Ashram in Jhabua for inspection. The hostel superintendent has complained that the SDM allegedly sexually harassed the girls who were aged between 11 and 13 years.

On the basis of the report of Jhabua District Collector Tanvi Hooda, the Divisional Commissioner Pawan Sharma suspended the SDM on grounds of callousness and gross negligence in duty. The District Collector in his report stated that the SDM had behaved inappropriately with the girls when he came for inspection at their hostel. He recommended that the SDM should be suspended and also ordered to file an FIR against him.

Police registered an FIR under sections 354 (assault or criminal force to woman to outrage her modesty) and 354 (sexual harassment) of the IPC as well as POCSO Act and the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act last night.

On Tuesday, police took Jha into custody from his residence. Prima facie it appears that Jha, a deputy collector rank officer has been accused of flouting the Madhya Pradesh Civil Services (Service Conduct) Rules 1995 by gross negligence and indiscipline.