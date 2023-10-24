JD U NAMES FIVE CANDIDATES FOR MP ASSEMBLY POLLS

Patna: The JD(U) on Tuesday came out with a list of five candidates for assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh, where its ally Congress is trying to wrest power from the BJP. According to a statement of JD(U) national general secretary Afaq Ahmed Khan, the list is the "first" for the central state where voting will take place for all 230 seats on November 17.

The five candidates are Chandra Pal Yadav (Pichhor), Ram Kunwar Raikwar (Rajnagar), Shiv Narayan Soni (Vijay Raghavgarh), Tol Singh Bhuria (Thandla) and Rameshwar Singla (Petalawad).

Interestingly, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, the JD(U) supremo, had dumped the BJP a year ago when he joined the Mahagathbandhan comprising arch-rival Lalu Prasad's RJD, Congress and the Left and vowed to defeat the NDA in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls by forging a nationwide opposition unity.