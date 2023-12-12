New Delhi: The Congress on Tuesday questioned BJP's decision to name Mohan Yadav as Madhya Pradesh chief minister, alleging that there are many serious allegations against him, including large-scale manipulation in the Ujjain masterplan.

Taking a dig at the saffron party, the Congress asked if this was Prime Minister 'Narendra Modi's guarantee' for the state. "Eight days after the election results, the BJP elected the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, a person against whom there are many serious allegations including large-scale manipulation in the Ujjain masterplan," Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh said in a post on X,

"Out of the 872 acres of land reserved for Simhastha, the land was alienated by changing the land use. Many of his videos are also viral on social media in which he is seen abusing, threatening and making objectionable statements. Is this 'Modi's guarantee' for Madhya Pradesh?" Ramesh posted taking a swipe at the Prime Minister over his statement of 'Modi ki Guarantee'.

The Congress leader also attached a news clipping to back his claims. Yadav, an OBC leader, was elected as the BJP's legislature party leader in Madhya Pradesh at a meeting in Bhopal held Monday evening in the presence of central observers. The party took more than a week to announce the name after it won the elections in the state on December 3.

In the 2023 Assembly Elections, Yadav polled 95699 votes from Ujjain Dakshin seat beating Congress' Chetan Premnarayan Yadav by over 12,000 votes. He first became an MLA in 2013 and served as the Higher Education minister in the outgoing government.

Yadav's selection comes as a surprise as he was preferred over several veterans and key leaders of the party from the state including four-time MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Prahlad Patel, Narendra Tomar, Kailash Vijayvargiya, VD Sharma and Jyotiraditya Scindia.