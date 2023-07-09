IS SUCH VIOLENCE ACCEPTABLE TO GANDHI FAMILY SMRITI IRANI ASKS RAHUL ON WEST BENGAL PANCHAYAT POLLS

Bhopal: Union minister Smrit Irani on Sunday condemned the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) for the widespread violence in the panchayat elections in West Bengal and asked Congress leader Rahul Gandhi whether he approved such incidents as his party was forging an alliance with TMC ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

"The manner in which democracy was being killed in the rural polls in Bengal is unfortunate. People were being killed during the democratic process. Now that the Congress is forging alliance with the TMC, I want to ask Rahul Gandhi whether it is acceptable for the Gandhi family to join hands with such a party that is responsible for such violence? Does Rahul Gandhi support these deaths?" Irani said on the sidelines of a programme of the child commission in Bhopal.

Violence and arson marred the three-tier panchayat elections yesterday. While the official death toll is 10, it is being reported that nearly 18 people died in poll violence. Commenting on the death toll, Congress president Adhir Ranjan Chowdhary said that the situation in Bengal's Mursidabad is tense and asked chief minister Mamata Banerjee as to what kind of democracy she wanted. He alleged that Banerjee's hands were full of blood.

Earlier, Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari urged the Centre to impose President's Rule alleging that West Bengal is "burning" and over 20,000 booths were captured by miscreants in presence of police.

Meanwhile, in Madhya Pradesh various programmes are being organised for the protection of children. Under this, 4300 orphans were provided assistance from the PM CARES for Children Scheme. The budget for women and child development and protection of children has been increased by 230 percent by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Irani said.

This apart, the government has decided to give protection to rape victims aged below 18 years till they are 23 years. The government will provide Rs 4000 monthly accommodation and arrange training for these girls.