Gwalior: Passengers who ordered vegetarian food on train received dishes with chicken pieces strewn over. The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has suspended one of its employees in this connection along with imposing a fine on the food delivery company that was engaged on contract.

The incident took place on Saturday aboard Gatimaan Express that was travelling from Jhansi's Lakshmibai Railway Station to Hazrat Nizamuddin. The matter surfaced after two passengers complained that chicken pieces were found in the vegetarian dishes that they had ordered.

IRCTC officials said the task of preparing and packing the food rests on the food delivery company that has been engaged on contract. The IRCTC simply serves the food, they said.

R.K. Tiwari and his wife Preeti who were traveling in Gatimaan Express wanted to have vegetarian food and ordered "chole" (chickpeas). After the train departed Jhansi, the railway staff served the food to the Tiwari couple. But, the couple saw that there were chicken pieces in the dish. They made a video of the food and sent it to their daughter, who complained about it to Railway minister Ashwini Vaishnav and the IRCTC. Following which, an inquiry was ordered into the matter.

Meanwhile, another passenger, Kritika Modi, who was travelling from Gwalior to Delhi complained that she had ordered pasta and "chole-kulche". When she took a bite, she realised that the food contained chicken. She then complained to the railway staff about the negligence.

Passengers said that when the matter was brought to the notice of the supervisor he acknowledged the mistake but said that it was the fault of the catering company.