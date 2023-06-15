INSPIRED BY FARZI GANG PRINTS AND CIRCULATES FAKE NOTES IN SAGAR HELD

Sagar: The Motinagar police busted a gang involved in printing counterfeit Indian currency notes by nabbing two of its members. CFIC, in denominations of 500, 100 and 50 of Rs 37,200 currency value along with a printing machine were recovered from them.

During questioning the accused confessed that they got the idea to print fake notes after watching the popular web series 'Farzi'. They themselves printed and circulated those notes, police said. The accused had bought a colour printer worth Rs 15,000 along with green watermarking strip and A4 size paper to print those notes.

The accused used to print more number of 50 and 100 denomination notes compared to 500 denomination as the printing quality of higher denomination notes was very poor, police said. When notes were not printed properly then those were immediately burnt inside the room, police added. It was been revealed that the fake notes were circulated in the market by the accused while buying clothes, food and other essential items, police said.

Police have registered a case in this connection against three persons under sections 489 A, B, C and 120 B of the IPC. Of the three accused, Rashid is lodged in Tihar Jail on charges of cattle smuggling. Police have arrested the remaining two, identified as Ahad Rain and Shubahan Rain. The duo are currently being questioned, police added.

On Friday night, a joint team of Gopalganj and Motinagar police stations detained a youth from Krishnaganj ward of Shanichari area on the basis of suspicion. While interrogating him, it was revealed that the youth's brother Rashid is involved in printing fake notes. Acting on this information, the gang was busted, police added.

Police said that the accused had taken a room on rent where counterfeit notes were printed. Their families or neighbours were not aware of this activity. Vikram Singh Kushwaha, ASP said the accused are being interrogated to find out from where they got the printer and watermarking strip. "We are investigating as to whether the accused worked on best of any anti-national gang or not.