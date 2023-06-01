Indore: An Indore-based start-up is encouraging people not to spit in public places after eating paan and gutka keeping in mind the cleanliness of those areas. To give the practice a go-ahead, the start-up owners have made a spittoon for people who can carry and spit in it.

The initiative is aimed at instilling a habit among people so that they can exhibit civic sense and inspire others to follow suit. The idea is to save public places, offices, and localities from becoming dirty. The situation has come to such a pass that in order to save government offices from spitting and littering, religious symbols and images of gods and goddesses are now being used. Such measures have also failed to convince people to stop spitting here and there. The Railways is forced to spend 1,200 crores annually to deal with the menace. Medical entrepreneurs Atul Kala and Aakriti Jain, residents of Indore, the cleanest city in the country, noticed the same problem in hospitals.

Ultimately, Atul decided to prepare eco-friendly spittoon, where people can spit. after that, as a result of long research and research, he has made a bio spittoon and spit cup). Aakriti Jain, who makes peerdan or spittoon called 'spit cup,' said that spit cups can be used individually by paan and gutkha eaters, who can spit there 30 to 40 times. They can keep it in the car and elderly people also can keep it with them and use it when needed.

Its speciality is that the liquid spit in it takes the form of ice when it gets mixed up with a special substance, which stops it from spilling. Apart from this, the cup is eco-friendly. Bio spittoon can be used conveniently in bus stand, railway station and metro station. People can spit up to 600 times if 5 to 10 ml of water is used. Authoritis approved its use in Vikas Pradhikaran and Atal Indore City Transport Service buses. Soon spittoons can be seen in Indore metro stations and other places.