Indore restaurant introduces menus in braille creating a more inclusive world for blind

Indore (MP): In a move that promotes inclusivity, a restaurant in Indore 'Guru Kripa' has introduced braille menu to cater to the visually impaired. This initiative by the Confederation of Indian Industry's Young Indians Group aims to make the visually challenged self-reliant and independent.

"We have brought 46 kids from Mahesh Drishtiheen to Guru Kripa, Vijay Nagar. The main purpose of bringing them here was that they could order themselves through the Braille menu confidently, without anyone's help. So that this instils self-respect and confidence in their minds. We are trying to bring this concept in other restaurants of Indore as well," said Bhavna Ganediwal, Chairperson, Young Indians group.

The move has brought much joy to the visually impaired, who can now order their food on their own. "Everyone gave separate orders. Some ordered finger chips while the rest ordered noodles. We never thought that we would ever be able to look at the menu card and order anything," said one of the visually impaired students. Another student, Prerna said: "Whenever we go out, the blind people are dependent on others to order for them. With this, we will not be dependent on anybody. Now we can read the menu cards and order anything on our own."

Not wanting to stop at just one establishment, the organisation intends to introduce braille menu cards in other hotels in Indore soon. "It is a small initiative. When we go to a hotel and order something, it is simple for us. But for them, they have to be dependent on someone else even for small things. To order something, the (blind)have to ask others. So, this is a small initiative from our side so that they can be self-reliant and order whatever they like on their own. This should be introduced in every hotel," Naina Navlani, Young Indians Group.

The introduction of braille menus in restaurants is a huge step towards promoting pride and self-reliance among the visually impaired. (PTI)

Also read: Hyderabad gets its first 'Restaurant on Wheels'