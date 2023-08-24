INDORE RANKED AS CLEANEST CITY IN CLEANLINESS AIR SURVEY 2023

Indore: In a pleasing development for Madhya Pradesh, Indore city of the state has been ranked as the best among cities in terms of air quality. In the recent Cleanliness Air Survey 2023, Indore ranked first with 187 points among cities with population above 10 lakh by the Central Pollution Control Board. In the survey conducted by the CPCB, the environment of Indore has been found to be most suitable for living as compared to other cities.

Mayor Indore Municipal Corporation Pushyamitra Bhargava and Commissioner Harshika Singh extended congratulations and best wishes to the residents of Indore for ranking first in the country in the ranking of Cleanliness Air Survey 2023 issued by the Central Pollution Control Board. The Mayor and the Commissioner also lauded the efforts being made by the corporation in improving the air quality of the city.

The two top officers of the Indore Municipal Corporation also expressed gratitude to the citizens for their cooperation in the efforts towards keeping the city clean. According to Municipal Corporation Commissioner Harshika Singh, Indore Municipal Corporation is continuously working to improve the air quality of Indore city.

The Commissioner said that continuous cleaning of roads is being done by mechanized sweeping method which helps in preventing dust particles from mixing in the environment. Besides, all vehicles for collection and disposal of domestic waste and transportation of construction and electrical waste are covered with tarpaulin to ensure clean air quality, the Commissioner said.

Various public awareness programs like “Red Light On engine off” and “Bhatti free market” are also being held in the city for awareness among the general public about the effects of air pollution.