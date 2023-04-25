Malwa (Madhya Pradesh): The Ministry of Civil Aviation on Monday banned the carrying of 'Jeerawan', a spice sprinkled on poha and salads in hand baggage on flights. A senior airport official said that 'Jeerawan' contains red chillies and several other ingredients, so it has been prohibited in hand baggage as per safety norms laid down by the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BSCA).

It has evoked mixed responses from air passengers at Indore's Devi Ahilyabai Holkar airport on Monday, with some terming it absurd. A display board was kept at the airport to inform people about prohibited items containing a packet of Jeerawan, along with a pistol, knife, scissors, hammer and screwdriver.

Indore-based entrepreneur Sameer Sharma, a frequent air traveller, said, "I reached Devi Ahilyabai Holkar International Airport two days ago to travel to Jammu, and was shocked to see a packet of 'Jeerawan' among the banned items. This is absurd. 'Jeerawan' cannot be kept in the category of hot spices like red chillies."

According to experts, 'Jeerawan' is made from cumin, coriander, fennel, clove, cinnamon, red chilli, asafoetida, turmeric, salt and dried mango. Apart from being a taste enhancer, it is also known to improve digestion and keep the body warm during winter.

Indore Airport Director Ramesh Kumar said that 'Jeerawan' contains chillies and it comes under the category of spices because every year the Ministry of Civil Aviation publishes a list of such items or materials for air safety. In this regard, 'Jeerawan' is also included in the list. Apart from Jeerawan, there are also coconuts and other such items, which can be used during plane hijacks or violence. (With Agency Inputs)