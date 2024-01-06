INDORE DIWALI TO BE CELEBRATED ON JANUARY 22

Indore: India's smartest city is gearing up to celebrate the Ram Mandir consecration slated for January 22 in Ayodhya.

Revered for always being game for celebrations, Indore will exude a Diwali-like ambience with 8 crore lamps all over the city.

A meeting of the administration was held to discuss the plans and programs marking the historic occasion. Representatives from various city organisations took part in the meeting and gave their views.

Preparations have been made to register the entire event in the Guinness Book of World Records, under which all the mayor, council members, councilors, and various social, educational, and business are added. After taking suggestions from residents, hotel, market, and school-college association officials have been given different responsibilities for the festival.

During the meeting, Urban Housing and Development Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya sought the cooperation of all organisations and public representatives of the city.

The city councilors will organize a painting competition at Ram Temple in the schools located in their respective ward areas, in which 31 thousand students are expected to participate.

The Indore Development Authority has announced plans to install a replica of the Ram temple at the main intersection of the city on January 22. According to Jaipal Singh Chavda, Chairman of the Authority, the acrylic replica will make the intersection look grand even at night. LED screens will be installed on the Rajbada. Along with this, 5100 kg of laddus will also be distributed.

Not only this, there will be a live telecast of the consecration of Ram Temple. Selfie points will be made by installing replicas of Shri Ram in all the hotels in the city. Prasad will also be distributed in the hotels and special special events will also be hosted.

There will also be Bhajan evenings and Dhol parties hosted for three days from January 20 to 22, along with Kabir Samaroh.

A saffron flag will be installed in every institution. More than 600 replicas of Shri Ram Ji will be installed in the entire cloth market; a special entry gate and gate will be constructed in the market; Hanuman Chalisa and Sundar Kand will also be organized.

Along with this, a Bhandara will be organized by the Cloth Market Association for more than 10 thousand people, in which everyone from the lower class to the businessmen will sit together and eat on the same mat.

The saffron flag will be distributed in the entire cantonment area by Dugh Sangh, and a replica of Shri Ram ji will also be installed at the intersection. On this occasion, a grand aarti will be organized in the evening, and saffron milk will also be distributed.

Along with the tricolor, the saffron flag will be hoisted in the Jail Road Market area, and various forms of Lord Shri Ram will be displayed in the entire bullion area.