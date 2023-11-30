Gwalior: Anju, who went to Pakistan in July to marry her Facebook friend Nasrullah, has returned to India but her family has no information about it. Her father reiterated that she is dead for him while villagers said that they would never allow her entry here.

Anju came to India via the Attari-Wagah border on Wednesday. She is being interrogated by the agencies and currently in a BSF camp. Her first picture has surfaced from the camp.

Anju's family lives in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior. Her father Gayaprasad Thomas, who lives in Bona village in Tekanpur of the district refused to speak to media persons about his daughter's return. "As I had earlier told, she is dead for me since the day she went to Pakistan," her father said.

As soon as the villagers came to know about Anju's return they gathered outside Anju's house. Villagers said that they would never allow her to step into the village and even threatened that her family would be turned out of the village if they accepted her. "If Anju enters this village, we will kill her because she has defamed not only her family but also this village and the entire country," said Dharmendra Gurjar, a resident of Bona village.

Dharmendra said that Anju was his classmate in school and alleged that she has always been stubborn. "We all love our country and no one is greater than the country. Anju has defamed all of us by going to Pakistan. She thus has no right to stay here. If she comes to the village she will be killed," he added.

The Sarpanch of the village said that he was not aware that Anju has returned. "The villagers had already informed Anju's parents that she would not be allowed here. There is no need for her to come to the village now. Still if she persists to come here then we will not let her in," he said.

Anju, who lived with her husband Arvind and two children in Alwar in Rajasthan's Bhiwadi district had gone to visit Pakistan on a tourist visa but later it was found that she had gone there to meet Nasrullah, a resident of Pakistan's Pakhtunkhwa, whom she had befriended on Facebook.