INDIAN MUSLIMS ARE CHILDREN OF OUR ANCESTORS SAYS BABA RAMDEV

Bhind (MP): Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev on Monday said that Muslims living in India are the children of "our forefathers". Speaking at a religious event in Lahar of Madhya Pradesh's Bhind. Ramdev also said that the way of worshipping of Muslims and Christians may have become different but their ancestors can change and will remain the same.

" The Muslims living in India are the children of our ancestors whether they accept it or not. We always consider them as our own and will continue to do so, The same applies to Christians also. We will never hate anyone," said Ramdev.

He said that Muslims in India became Muslims after the reign of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb adding that if they do anything wrong they will it will be explained to them. The Yoga Guru also said that those who support Sanatana Dharma should be voted to power urging the public to vote for those who work for Sanatana Dharna. He refuted allegations that he has been speaking in support of the BJP stating that he only works in support of the Sanatana Dharma.

His remarks come a day after Union Minister and Begusarai MP Giriraj Singh said that Indian Muslims are not descendants of Mughals. He also said that the Mughals attacked and occupied India. " If we come to power in Bihar, we will wipe out all symbols of slavery from the State. This is not politics of appeasement as Muslims of India are not descendants of Mughals but are our descendants," said Singh.