INDIA BLOC FIRST PROPOSED RALLY IN BHOPAL PUT ON HOLD SAYS MP CONGRESS PRESIDENT KAMAL NATH

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Ahead of the forthcoming Assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh, the first proposed joint rally of the INDIA alliance was postponed in Bhopal. State Congress president, Kamal Nath while speaking to the media in Bhopal said that the rally of the Indian National Development Inclusive Alliance (I.N.D.I.A) has been put on hold. Previously, at the coordination meeting of the INDIA bloc, it was decided that the first rally of the coalition partners would be held in Bhopal in the first week of October. But, the proposed rally was deferred for the time being, said Kamal Nath.

On the other hand, Madhya Pradesh Congress election in-charge Randeep Surjewala said that talks were going on with the party's national president Mallikarjun Kharge. "Thereafter, any decision about the proposed rally will be taken. Right now, there is no news about the proposed rally in Bhopal. The final decision will be taken soon."

Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister and Rajya Sabha MP Digvijay Singh, who was attending the first meeting of the Congress Working Committee (CWC) in Hyderabad, said, "The first proposed rally of the INDIA bloc in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal has not been cancelled. The event has been rescheduled. It will take place on some other date soon."

However, it is learnt from the sources that MP Congress president Kamal Nath was not prepared for the proposed INDIA bloc rally in Bhopal. The Congress party in Madhya Pradesh is preoccupied with upcoming Assembly elections in the state. The Congress party will take out Jan Aakrosh Yatra across the state from September 19.

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi will be holding an election-related meeting in Madhya Pradesh on October 5. Sources also said that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) was also not in favour of holding INDIA bloc rally in Bhopal. Hence, the opposition alliance rally will not take place in those five states where Assembly elections are to be held in the coming months, sources added.

Taking a jibe at the cancellation of the proposed rally of the INDIA bloc in Bhopal, BJP leader and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that there is anger among people as leaders of the opposition insulted the Sanatana Dharma. "People of Madhya Pradesh will not tolerate such disparaging remarks. Hence, they cancelled the proposed rally," Chouhan added.