Bhopal Madhya Pradesh Congress is going to start a mega campaign for Madhya Pradesh assembly elections likely to be held in November 2023 Congress national general secretary Priyanka Gandhi will start the election campaign of the grand old party from the Mahakaushal area of Jabalpur today She will start her election campaign in Jabalpur with the traditional Narmada PujaAfter that Priyanka will address a big election meeting here The party leaders say that Priyanka Gandhi may make a big announcement for women at this meeting It is believed that she may promise 5 guarantees including Rs 1500 rupees a month to women Priyanka Gandhi already reached Jabalpur in MP on Monday Today s biggest attraction will be Narmada PujaCongress is planning to garner the support of the Hindu vote bank to regain power in Madhya Pradesh A large number of Brahmins are expected to take part in Narmada Puja After Narmada Puja Priyanka s Vijay Shankhnaad rally will be held and then she will address the meeting at the martyr s memorial Priyanka Gandhi will reach the martyr s memorial around noonThe party state leaders made arrangements for a huge gathering for Priyanka Gandhi s public meeting Before this she will also worship Maa Narmada This is the election debut of the Congress from the Mahakaushal region Congress has almost completed preparations to make Priyanka Gandhi s meeting historic The party is expected to mobilise a crowd of several lakhs for this meetingState Congress President Kamal Nath has reached Jabalpur and he will blow the victory conch for the assembly elections Apart from this many Congress leaders including Digvijay Singh Leader of Opposition Govind Singh can participate in the program