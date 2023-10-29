IN POLL BOUND MADHYA PRADESH MILLIONAIRE CANDIDATES REVEAL FARMING AS INCOME SOURCE AS FARMERS SUICIDE SOAR

Bhopal: The income of farmers in Madhya Pradesh may not have doubled, but many candidates, who contested the elections became millionaires from their income earned through farming. Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led BJP government in the state has been promising to double the income of the farmers of the state since 2008.

The farmers remained impoverished while the financial fortune of candidates have flourished over the years. The details of income and expenditure presented along with the nomination papers filed for the assembly elections reveal that the income from farming of many candates increased every year.

Take the case of state agriculture minister Kamal Patel's income. His income from farming increased more than double a year.The central government figures show that a farmer of the state earns only Rs 8,339 every month or only Rs 1 lakh a year.

Agriculture minister's income from farming increased more than double

The agriculture minister in his affidavit, mentioned farming and rent as his sources of income. His farming income is increasing every year. In 2021-22, the income from farming alone was Rs 10,57,000. In 2022-23, his income from farming increased to Rs 28 lakh. That means it became more than double. In 2021-22, the minister's income from farming was Rs 11 lakh, whereas in 2022-23, he earned Rs 16, 87000 thousand from farming.

Kamal Patel has land and buildings worth Rs 2.75 crore while his wife has land and buildings worth Rs 5,6900000 . Kamal Patel has movable assets worth Rs 1.75 crore and his wife has movable assets worth Rs 3.41 crore.

Narottam Mishra, a veteran BJP leader and Home Minister in the government, is also a farmer. In his affidavit, the source of income has been mentioned as agricultural work. His income for 2022-23 is hown as as Rs 27,97000.

In 2020-21, it was Rs 8 lakh. His wife's income has also been stated to be Rs 3,84,000 in 2022-23. Narottam Mishra was elected as MLA for the first time in 1990. He has land worth more than Rs 1 crore in his name, while his wife has a residential building worth Rs 3 crore.

Another minister Tulsi Silavat's sources of income are farming and rent. In his manifesto, the income in 2023-24 is shown as Rs 8,63000 whereas his income in 2021-22 was Rs 100, 19000. His wife's income was Rs 3 lakh in 2022-23 It has increased to Rs 5,33000 this year.

Tulsi Silavat's movable assets are Rs 1.15 crore, while his wife's assets are Rs 1.21 crore. While he owns land and buildings worth Rs 7.61 crore, his wife has immovable property worth Rs 4,48,00,000.

Farming is also the source of primary income of senior BJP leader and minister Gopal Bhargava. His income in year 2022-23 was Rs 22 lakh, whereas this year it was creased to Rs 25 lakh.

PC Sharma, who was the law minister in the Kamal Nath government of Congress for 15 months, has stated in his affidavit that his and his wife's income from farming has doubled. In 2020-21, PC Sharma's farming income was Rs 2 lakh, while his wife Vibha Sharma's income was Rs 1.5 lakh, which was increased to Rs 4 lakh annually in 2022-23. PC Sharma's total assets are Rs 1.82 lakh.

Jitu Patwari, who was the higher education minister in Kamal Nath government, is also a farmer. But compared to the BJP farmer leader, his income from farming decreased. His farming income in 2021-22 was Rs 45 lakh, while it decreased to Rs 19 lakh in 2022-23.

A farmer earns only Rs 1 lakh a year

BJP candidate from Dimani assembly seat of Madhya Pradesh and Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar has said in reply to a question in the Rajya Sabha on February 2 that the national average income of farmers is Rs 10,218. The average monthly income of farmers of Madhya Pradesh is Rs 8,339. This year, if the annual income of the farmers of the state is calculated, it stands at Rs 1 lakh.

1226 farmers committed suicide in state in 5 years

Mishrilal Rajput, who does farming in Khajuri area adjacent to Bhopal, said farming is not an easy task. The cost of farming is increasing every year. There is no bigger gamble than farming. "I did a lot of experiments in farming and received many awards for it, but it does not seem possible for me to become a millionaire through farming. Only God knows how politicians become millionnaire. On the other hand, the condition of farmers in the state is deplorable. Madhya Pradesh ranks fourth in the country in terms of farmer suicides. In his reply Tomar in the Rajya Sabha said that 1,226 farmers have committed suicide in Madhya Pradesh during the five years since 2017.

Do candidates show farming to hide their income?

Ajay Bokil, an expert, said that those who have more income than required, they show farming as income because there is no income tax on it. "Most of the candiadtes show farming as pruimary sources of income to hide their actual income. We know very well that most of these people do not do farming," he said.