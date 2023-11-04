IN POLL BOUND MADHYA PRADESH AMIT SHAH ATTACKS CONGRESS OVER ARTICLE 370

Shivpuri.: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday visited Shivpuri district of poll bound Madhya Pradesh where he targeted the Congress over the abrogation of Article 370 and other issues. Shah addressed a general meeting of the BJP in Shivpuri in support of the BJP candidate in Karaira Assembly seat of the district.

During his address on the occasion, the union Home Minister attacked the Congress over Article 370, which the current BJP government at the Centre abrogated on Aug 5, 2019. Abrogating the Article 370, which gave special status to the erswhile Jammu and Kashmir state, the BJP government at the Centre bifurcated the erstwhile state into the union territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

Shah while targeting the Congress over the matter, said, “Is not Kashmir ours? Congress kept Article 370 in its lap for 70 years. Narendra Modi came and uprooted the Article and completely integrated Kashmir with India. Congress leader Rahul Baba used to say that if Article 370 is removed from Kashmir, rivers of blood will flow.

But you people saw that by removing Article 370 from Kashmir, Prime Minister Narendra Modi made Kashmir an integral part of India forever. Taking a jibe at Rahul Gandhi, Shah said, “Rahul Baba, leave alone the rivers of blood, five years have passed, no one has the courage to pick up a single stone” while referring to the improvement in the law and order situation and stone pelting incidents in Kashmir valley.

Shah also targeted the Congress Party and its leaders including former Congress President Rahul Gandhi, Digvijay Singh and Kamal Nath for the issues confronting poll bound Madhya Pradesh. Calling the previous Digvijay Singh led MP government as 'Bantadhar' government government, he said that at that time “neither electricity was available in the state nor the condition of roads was good”.