Gwalior: The father of Anju, a married Indian woman who travelled to Pakistan to marry her Facebook friend, said that his daughter has put his livelihood at stake. "My only fault is that I'm her father," Anju's father Gaya Prasad Thomas told reporters at Bouna village in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior on Thursday.

For the last one week, Thomas has been trying to avoid media persons. Seeing them, he got angry and even threatened to commit suicide, pleading with folded hands to be left alone.

"I am tired of answering questions about my daughter. Now, the situation is such that my livelihood is at stake," he said. Thomas earns a living by stitching clothes. But, ever since Anju's incident surfaced, people have stopped coming to his house to get their clothes stitched.

Expressing disappointment at his daughter's act, Thomas said that no father wants his child to get spoiled. But, the truth is that it is the father who has to suffer for the wrong deed of his children. "I have been suffering continuously for the last few days. I have completely lost my mental balance and my family is broken," he said.

He said that relatives have already started maintaining distance from him. "Not a single relative has supported me, nor did anyone call up to inquire about my wellbeing," he said adding that it appears as if he was being ostracized for his daughter's misdeeds.

Thomas ruled out reports of villagers threatening him and asking him to leave the place. "The villagers have not done any such thing. They are not against me for my daughter. Some of them are also helping me whenever I'm in need," he added.