IAF Apache fighter helicopter emergency landing at MP's Bhind, pilots safe

Bhind (Madhya Pradesh) : A fighter helicopter of the Indian Air Force (IAF) has made an emergency landing in Bhind district and the two pilots involved in this incident are safe, sources said. This fighter helicopter took off from the Gwalior base of the IAF, but while flying over Bhind district, it has to go for an unexpected precautionary landing in the ravines of the Sindh river near Jakhnauli village in Madhya Pradesh.

No official statement has come yet regarding why this situation has arisen. Apache Attack AH 64E helicopter made this landing, sources said. This helicopter took off from the Gwalior Air Force Base this morning, but suddenly at around 10 am, it made the emergency landing under the Naya Gaon police station area of ​​Bhind district.

Two Air Force pilots were present in the helicopter at the time of the incident. Panic spread among villagers and the police rushed to the spot on receiving information. Bhind SP Manish Khatri, who immediately reached the spot, has confirmed the matter but has also said that he could not issue any statement stating that it was a matter related to the Air Force.

The reason for the emergency landing was not yet clear and the helicopter was still in the ravines of Jakhnauli. The pilots of the helicopter had informed the Air Force and they refused to give any information on the incident to the media. The Apache helicopter AH-64E is one of the best combat helicopters of the Indian Air Force.

The Joint Technical Information Distribution System installed in this aircraft is a very modern digital connectivity system. It is equipped with a face-gear transmission and a powerful engine while C, D and Ku frequency bands are used for communication.