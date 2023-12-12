I COME FROM A FAMILY WITH NATIONALIST IDEOLOGY SAYS MADHYA PRADESH CM MOHAN YADAV

Bhopal: The BJP top brass sprang surprise by picking up Mohan Yadav, a three-time MLA from an MLA from Ujjain South, as the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh. By keeping faith in Yadav over veteran Shivraj Singh Chouhan and several other senior leaders, the BJP has signalled that it wants to make its second line ready.

Soon after being elected leader of the party legislature party, Yadav reached Raj Bhavan and submitted a letter to Governor Mangu Bhai Patel and staked a claim to form the government. Meanwhile, outgoing Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan submitted his resignation to the Governor.

In an interview with ETV Bharat, Yadav said, "I am happy that the party kept faith in an ordinary worker like me. The BJP, which is the largest party in the world, relies on its workers. Other parties, including Congress, should learn from BJP so that their party also becomes stronger."

Yadav further said he comes from a family with a nationalist ideology. "I have the advantage of having been raised in a family with nationalist ideology, I am happy that I did not face any difficulty in moving forward. I aim to take Madhya Pradesh to newer heights in terms of development," Yadav said.

Mohan Yadav, who comes from OBC, is close to Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh. BJP had won 166 out of 230 seats in the Madhya Pradesh assembly elections. At a meeting held at the party office on Monday to elect the leader, BJP unanimously selected Yadav as the party leader. Yadav was the Higher Education minister in the Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led government. He had been elected MLA from Ujjain South thrice. He was also the president of Madhav Mahavidyalaya in Ujjain and held responsibilities in Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad and RSS.