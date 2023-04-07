HUMAN EMBRYO IN LAB RTE ACT VIOLATION RELIGIOUS PRAYERS MISSIONARY SCHOOL IN MPS SAGAR COMES UNDER SCANNER

Sagar: Authorities in Sagar district of Madhya Pradesh have recommended a FIR against a Christian Missionary school in the district for holding religious prayers even as a suspicious human embryo and “irregularities” with regard to the implementation of the Right To Information Act, 2009 were also found at the school during inspection, officials said.

An official said that the action was recommended after a 2-member team of the State Child Protection Commission visited Nirmal Jyoti Higher Secondary School-run by the Bina Kshetra Missionary in MP's Sagar district-on Thursday for inspection. The inspection came following a complaint lodged against the school authorities regarding to the recitation of a religious prayer.

An official said that during Thursday's inspection by the team members Onkar Singh and Dr. Nivedita Sharma, they found a human embryo inside the school's Biology lab which has now been seized by the commission and sent for investigation. Sources said that the school authorities failed to give a satisfactory reply when asked about the embryo inside the lab.

Besides, irregularities have also been found with regard to the admission of economically underprivileged students under RTE Act at the school, said the sources. Sources said that the school management claimed to have given a fee waiver worth Rs 16 lakh to 178 students under the RTE Act. However, upon tallying the claims with the documents, a lone application of the purported student beneficiary surfaced, sources said.

It is pertinent to mention that private schools are mandated to provide free and compulsory education to certain percentage of students under the RTE Act 2009. Sources said that irregularities were also found in the school's income and expenditure during the inspection of documents. “Documents related to school's recognition, income-expenditure account, fee structure and staff qualification were inspected.

Investigation found that police verification of teachers and bus drivers posted in the school was not done,” said a source. The two member team of the State Child Protection Commission has also recommended a FIR against the school for holding the religious prayers at the school.