HONOUR KILLING COUPLE KILLED IN MPS MORENA BODIES DUMPED IN RIVER

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): In a suspected case of honour killing, a couple were allegedly killed by the girl's father in Madhya Pradesh's Morena, a police officer said on Sunday. The incident took place at Ratanbasai village in the Ambah police station area. Police said that the deceased girl's father Rajpal Singh Tomar (21) on June 3 lodged a missing complaint at the police station.

The family members of the deceased man's identified as Chottu Tomar on June 4 lodged a missing complaint at the Ambah police station, police said. Based on complaints, the police started an investigation. Chhotu Tomar's family alleged that the deceased woman Shivani's family had killed both of them. As part of a probe, the police interrogated the family members of Shivani.

During the interrogation, the deceased woman Shivani's father, Rajpal Singh Tomar, confessed to committing the crime and said that he caught them together. The accused father said, he along with some relatives, killed the couple and threw their bodies into a crocodile-infested river. Police said that the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) team and divers have been pressed into service in the Chambal river to find the bodies of the couple.

According to sources, for the last 10 days, the family of Chhotu Tomar was pleading with the police that the couple were killed by Shivani's family. But, the Ambah police were dismissing the matter of murder stating that both of them run away from the house. But, later, the Ambah police station in-charge submitted the report to the SP and other officers stating that the man and the woman eloped. But, at last, with the confession of the woman's father, the police took him into their custody and launched a probe into murders.