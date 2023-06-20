Bhopal man on leash case: 3 more arrested; Home Minister Narottam Mishra questions Congress' silence

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Three more persons were arrested for making a youth behave like a dog, police said on Tuesday. The video of the act had gone viral on social media. Following the outrage over the video, police invoked the National Security Act (NSA) against the three accused, who were arrested on Monday, with the administration also demolishing their "illegally built" houses.

Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra had given a 24-hour deadline to the cops to take action in the case. Mishra told ETV Bharat that not a single Congress leader - be it from Madhya Pradesh or Delhi - has reacted over the matter. "All such attempts will be crushed. No leniency would be shown in such cases. Nobody will be spared," the state Home Minister said. He also said that a Committee has been formed to look into cases of Love Jihad.

Meanwhile, Shahjahanabad Assistant Commissioner of Police Umesh Tiwari said while three accused were caught on Monday itself, the remaining three were arrested on Tuesday morning from the old city limits. Those arrested on Tuesday have been identified as Faizan, Bilal, and Sahil Bachha. The victim in his complaint had stated the accused blackmailed him after the incident on June 9 of making the video viral and extorted money from him.

The video circulating on social media displayed the act of hooliganism, where the young man was coerced into offering an apology in a demeaning manner. At the end of the video, the victim is also heard saying main Miyan Bhai banne ko taiyar hoon (I am ready to become Miyan Bhai, a term used for Muslims in Bhopal). The accused are also heard asking why the victim had used abusive language against them and demand that he apologise.

