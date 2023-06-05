HINDUISM AN OLD RELIGION BJP CAME LATER CONGRESSS JAIWARDHAN SINGH AT UJJAIN RELIGIOUS EVENT

Ujjain: Upping the ante against the incumbent Shivraj Singh Chouhan led BJP government ahead of the upcoming Madhya Pradesh assembly election, senior Congress leader and MLA Raghogarh, Jaiwardhan Singh has said that Hinduism was “an ancient religion and the BJP came into being only later”. The statement is seen as the Congress's counter to the BJP's brand of Hindutva and win over the Hindu vote constituency in the assembly election scheduled later this year.

The statement was aptly placed and came at a religious event organised by the “secular” party, Congress that is in Ujjain on Sunday evening. The special programme held at the city's Dussehra ground, marked the culmination of over two-month long event to make a “record” of writing the name of Lord Ram 21 crore times on the booklets distributed among the locals.

The Congress leaders shared the stage with prominent Hindu saints at the event on the concluding day of the event. The event to write the 'Ram naam' began on March 20 and was inaugurated by local Congress leader Ajit Singh. The booklets having the name of Lord Ram written on them were delivered among 12000 families of Ujjain city.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the event, Congress leader Jaiwardhan Singh said that it was “not a new event”. “It is is our tradition. Hindu religion is very old, BJP came into being only later”. Singh also congratulated local Congress leader Ajit Singh for conducting the event. “Our party leaders and sadhus participated in the event.

There is an atmosphere of happiness, unity, love and brotherhood. We will try to take the blessings of farmers, youth and women to grab all the seven seats in Ujjain,” Singh said. Significantly, Congress is seeking to corner the ruling BJP in Madhya Pradesh government over the recent windstorm that damaged of the idols of Saptarishis built in Mahakal corridor in Ujjain.