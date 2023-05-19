HINDU MAHASABHA MEMBERS CLASH WITH POLICE DURING NATHURAM GODSE JAYANTI IN MADHYA PRADESHS GWALIOR

Gwalior: A scuffle broke out between the police and the members of the Hindu Mahasabha after the latter took out a procession to celebrate the birth anniversary of Nathuram Godse, the assassin of Mahatma Gandhi in Gwalior area of Madhya Pradesh on Friday, officials said. The Hindu Mahasabha has been organizing birth anniversary and death anniversary programs of assassin Nathuram Godse in Gwalior, known as the stronghold of Hinduism.

On Friday too, Hindu Mahasabha workers came to distribute fruits in poor settlements in Gwalior with a picture of Nathuram Godse. As the Mahasabha members were distributing the fruits, a team of police rushed to the spot and swung into action. A heavy contingent of police tried tried to foil the drive of the Mahasabha.

As police tried to confiscate Nathuram Godse's photograph from the members, a fierce clash broke out between Hindu Mahasabha workers and policemen. Later the members of the Hindu Mahasabha dispersed peacefully after which the team of police also left the spot. A police officer later visited the office of the Hindu Mahasabha and told the leaders that there was no permission to celebrate the birth anniversary outdoors.

Jaiveer Bhardwaj, National Vice President said that local head of the Mahasabha, Lokesh Sharma had asked to mark the event with distribution of fruits among the poor and needy. Bhardwaj flayed the police crackdown on the Hindu Mahasabha members. Over state Congress spokesperson Siddharth Rajawat's demand to ban Hindu Mahasabha, Bhardwaj said that the Congress leader has “lost his mental balance”.

The Hindu Mahasabha leader said they have also written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking permission to install Nathuram Godse's statues across the country. Kotwali police station in-charge Damodar Gupta said that the situation is under control in the area.