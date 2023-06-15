Jabalpur: Courting further controversy, right-wing organisation, 'Dharma Sena', on Thursday announced a cash reward of Rs 11,000 to Hindu boys who marry Muslim girls.

Yogesh Agarwal, founder and chief of Dharma Sena said that the way Muslim organisations are running 'love jihad', Hindus have to come forward and encourage their boys to marry Muslim girls. Agarwal said the move will ensure in maintaining the population of girls, which he said has decreased following religious conversions.

"If any Hindu youth, who is in love with a Muslim girl, decides to marry her, then Dharma Sena will make all the arrangements as well as hand over a cash award of Rs 11,000. The time has come for us to save our daughters as well as accept Muslim girls in Hindu families," he said.

Dharma Sena is an old Hindu organisation in Jabalpur with more than 200 active workers. The organisation was earlier associated with the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh but it later snapped ties with both.

Agarwal said the move has been taken in view of the allegedly increasing incidents of Muslim boys luring Hindu girls through 'love jihad' across the country. He said that at present, the amount will be Rs 11,000 but if they manage to arrange financial assistance from somewhere then the reward will be enhanced. The Hindu girls' population has decreased in the country and the initiative is a much-needed move at this time, he said. Agarwal recently participated in the funeral of a Hindu girl from Jabalpur who married a Muslim youth. The girl was a victim of 'love jihad'.

