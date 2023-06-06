Damoh (Madhya Pradesh): Angered by "inaction" over the "forceful wearing" of the Hijab by Hindu and Jain students in a private school in Damoh in Madhya Pradesh, members of several Hindu organisations on Tuesday threw ink at the District Education Officer. A major controversy erupted when posters of toppers from a private school began to circulate on the internet. The surprising aspect of these posters was that all the female students shown were wearing hijabs. Some of these females were Hindus and Jains, which aroused outrage. It was alleged that the girl students were forced to wear hijabs.

This is not the first time that the members of Hindu organisations have protested over the issue. They had earlier staged a sit-in in front of the Collector's office in Damoh. On Tuesday, the members of Hindu outfits also raised slogans.

Also read: Madhya Pradesh: Man kills divorced woman after 'luring' her into relationship in Jabalpur; arrested

Members of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), local office bearers of the district BJP and some Hindu leaders reached the office of District Education Officer SK Mishra. When Mishra was leaving, they stopped his car and threw ink on his face and clothes. The ABVP members had on Saturday gone to the District Education Office to lodge their protest and throw ink, but since a lot of police personnel were there on the spot, they returned empty-handed. Mishra refused to comment on the issue.

The members of the State Child Protection Commission visited the school on last Friday but did not make any disclosures. Earlier, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan had ordered an inquiry into the matter and asked the Dewas collector to investigate it. The state government had also cancelled the recognition of the Damoh school, which is at the centre of the controversy, saying it violated recognition rules.

Also read: NIA busts ISIS terror module, three held during raids in 13 locations in MP