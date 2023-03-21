Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Farmers in Madhya Pradesh received a blow as heavy rains and hailstorms damaged their ready-to-harvest crops. The unseasonal rains caused farmers to face difficulties due to heavy losses. Rains accompanied by hailstorms and strong winds damaged crops in fields. Farmers said that they put in efforts to manage their fields but bad weather conditions caused extensive damage.

Now, the only hope for these affected farmers is that the government will intervene and announce compensation for crops. Talking to ETV Bharat, Vishnu Prasad, a farmer in Ramkhedi village in Raisen district, said, "all our crops have flattened due to bad weather. Wheat and onion crops have been completely damaged. No one has come to our help. The officials did not even come to take a look at our damaged fields. All the farmers are distressed. We do not know what will our families eat."

Farmers in Berasia, Sehore, Vidisha, Rajgarh and other districts also say the same. According to them, the government must announce an amount as compensation for the farmers who have suffered losses due to bad weather conditions. Wheat crops in the Sehore district of the state have been completely damaged while 200 acres of onion crops have been destroyed in the Raisen district.

Gajraj Singh, a farmer said, " approximately 99 per cent of crops have suffered damages due to bad weather and no government representative has shown up to conduct a survey of the damages that the farmers have suffered. We even did not get previous compensation." Another farmer, Udham Singh also complained about not receiving compensation for the farmers. He said that farmers all over have suffered losses. The government must conduct a survey and announce compensation."

Also read: Hailstorms wreak havoc in several parts of Telangana; three die by lightning

Farmers Ram Singh and Sewaram said, "Government only makes false claims but the ground reality is different. We have never received any compensation till now." Demanding a survey of the damaged fields and adequate compensation, the farmers said that the claims made by Agriculture Minister and the Chief Minister are different to what is actually happening in the state. The farmers must get compensation for the losses that they have suffered.