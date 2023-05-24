Jabalpur Madhya Pradesh The Madhya Pradesh High Court has rejected the petition seeking orders against the recitation of Ram Katha by Pandit Dhirendra Shastri of Bageshwar Dham in Bhadu Kota village of Balaghat Along with this the judge reprimanded the petitioner s lawyer for picking up an argument with the court without providing details of the petitioner s organisation that claimed that Bhadukota is the place of worship of Bada Dev the deity of the tribals and the sentiments of the tribals are hurt by Ram KathaThe petition was filed in the HC on May 22 seeking relocation of the venue of Ram Katha on the plea that the local tribals lodged an objection to it The petitioner presented his arguments before HC judge Justice Vivek Aggarwal in which the counsel for the petitioner said that the place where the Ram Katha is being organized is the place of worship of Bada Dev the deity of the tribal society and the sentiments of the tribals are being hurt by organizing Ram Katha at the placeDuring the hearing on the matter the judge asked the petitioner s advocate on whose behalf he had come to the High Court with this objection In response to this advocate GS Udve said the petition was filed on behalf of Govardhan Maravi president of Sarv Adivasi Samaj However there were no details in the petition for whom Sarv Adivasi Samaj worksThere was no information in the petition about the constitution or the aims and objectives of the Samaj The petitioner s counsel could not give an answer on this Apart from this the petitioner s counsel could not even answer as to how the sentiments of the tribals are being hurt by Pandit Dhirendra Shastri s Ram Katha In the meantime as the advocate tried to present his further arguments Justice Vivek Aggarwal dismissed the petition considering it incompleteThe petitioner s lawyer who could not answer the questions of Justice Vivek Aggarwal correctly picked up an argument with the judge Then the judge spoke about issuing a notice of contempt of court against the advocate Udve Along with this the judge also instructed the lawyer to behave with manners As the HC dismissed the petition the Ram Katha event started yesterday in Balaghat and it will conclude today