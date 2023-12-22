HC CHIEF JUSTICE MALIMATH INAUGURATES SYSTEM FOR LIVE STREAMING OF PROCEEDINGS FOR COURTS IN MP

Bhopal: For the first time in the country, the Madhya Pradesh High Court has come up with the facility for live streaming of proceedings for 210 district and tehsil courts across the state.

Chief Justice of Madhya Pradesh High Court Ravi Malimath has inaugurated the integrated video surveillance and live audio visual streaming systems. The project costs about Rs 189.25 crore. Under which, an advanced system has been installed whose command centre has been set up in Jabalpur District Court. To begin with, proceedings of all courts of Jabalpur District Court would be streamed live.

Several judges of the high court and other officials of the high court as well as district court were present here to witness the occasion. Once implemented, the system, will bring in more accountability and transparency of the district courts. People would no longer have to travel to the court from faraway places and instead would be able to see the proceedings from his mobile directly.

The Integrated Video Surveillance System (IVSS) and the Courtroom Live Audio-Visual Streaming System (CLASS) would not only enable live streaming of the proceedings but would upload it for viewing later. The system will be particularly helpful for the law students as they can view the proceedings through Internet from their colleges. Also, they can view the old judgements for case studies.