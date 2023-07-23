Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh) : A goods train derailed between Narsinghpur and Kareli railways stations in Narsinghpur district of Madhya Pradesh yesterday night. The railway officials rushed to the post on receiving information. As a result of derailment, the rail traffic was disrupted on the route, official sources said today.

There were no injuries to anybody in the incident which took place at around 11.30 pm on Saturday in Narsinghpur district, according to West Central Railway's chief public relations officer.

Immediate restoration works were taken up. The railway traffic on the Jabalpur-Itarsi up line was affected for several hours. However, the track was completely restored by Sunday morning. The last wagon of the train came off the rails between Narsinghpur and Kareli stations, the sources said. The trains were diverted from the down line (Itarsi to Jabalpur) after the incident and the traffic on the up line has now been completely restored.

Earlier this month, traffic was disrupted briefly in Jaipur division following derailment of a goods train. Two wagons of the goods train came off the track on the up line between Asalpur Jobner and Hirnoda stations of Jaipur-Madar section in North Western Railway. The passengers of various trains faced problems for some time due to cancellation of several services till the restoration of track.