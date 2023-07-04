Bhopal: In fresh trouble for lyricist and writer Manoj Muntashir and the makers of recently released Bollywood film Adipurush over the controversial dialogues in the film, a complaint has been filed against the makers in Madhya Pradesh capital Bhopal for allegedly insulting Hindu deities in the film. It is learnt that the complaint has been filed by one Advocate Anand Sharma at MP Nagar police station.

In the complaint, Sharma alleged that the story of the film Adipurush, claimed to be based on Ramayana, has been twisted and presented in a derogatory manner. “Our adorable Lord Hanuman ji has been wrongly depicted in the film. Hindu deities have been insulted in the film. Manoj Muntashir and the film's director Om Raut have used vulgar words in the dialogues,” Sharma said.

Sharma demanded that an FIR be registered against Manoj Muntashir and makers of the film under sections 153A, 295A, 504, 505(2) of IPC 1860, besides appropriate provisions of the IT Act. In-charge of MP Nagar police station, confirmed that the complaint has been filed against Muntashir and the makers of Adipurush adding the the complaint has been sent to the court for legal opinion.

Pertinently, the fresh complaint against Muntashir comes a week after the Lucknow bench of the High Court in Uttar Pradesh slammed the Adipurush makers saying that the tolerance of Hindus had been put to test with the controversial portrayal of Lord Rama and Lord Hanuman. A vacation bench of Justice Rajesh Singh Chauhan and Justice Shri Prakash Singh made the remarks while hearing the petitions of Kuldeep Tiwari and Naveen Dhawan.