FOUR MEMBERS OF A FAMILY DIE BY SUICIDE IN BHOPAL

Bhopal (MP): In a heart-rending incident, four members of a family died by suicide in Bhopal. The deceased have been identified as a man, his wife and their two children. The incident came to light after the bodies of four people were found in the house. A suicide note purportedly left by the family has been recovered in which the debt has been mentioned as the motive behind their suicide. The shocking incident took place in Shiv Bihar Colony under the Ratibad Police Station area in Bhopal. The police launched an investigation and shifted the bodies to the hospital for post-mortem.

According to the police, the man and his wife killed their kids and they died by suicide by hanging themselves. The family has left a four-page suicide note in which they said, "Forgive my family, I am helpless, perhaps everything will be fine after we leave. My request to all is that after we leave, my family members should not be harassed to repay loans, nor should any relatives and colleagues."

He further stated in the suicide note, "The man apologised to his parents and the other members of the family. "We apologise to everyone, please forgive us. Expressing their last wish, the man and his wife wrote, "We wish that we should be cremated collectively. Post-mortem should not be done, so that all four of us stay together even in death."

Meanwhile, the police registered a case and took up an investigation.

Also read: Class 10 student dies by suicide after teacher scolds her for wearing 'bindi' in Dhanbad