Madhya Pradesh: Hackers broke into the Facebook account of Madhya Pradesh (MP) Congress President and former Chief Minister Kamal Nath and stuffed it with several videos with inappropriate content, triggering alarm bells from Congress which flagged the issue on Thursday.

In a statement, the Congress said, "The Facebook account of senior Congress leader Kamal Nath was hacked on Thursday. Hackers are posting inappropriate content through the account. Currently, efforts are being made to recover the account."

After the crushing defeat of Congress in the Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections 2023, the party called for a series of review meetings. Recently, Kamal Nath, who ran a boisterous campaign and projected Congress's victory over the BJP, congratulated the new Chief Minister of the state, Mohan Yadav for the BJP's sweeping victory in the polls.

Meanwhile, the hacking of Kamal Nath's Facebook account has taken everyone by surprise. However, Congress leaders said that efforts to recover the account are underway.

The last official post from Kamal Nath's account before it got hacked was his tribute to the late Sanjay Gandhi on his 77th birth anniversary. The ex-CM posted: "Hundreds of thousands of salutes to late Sanjay Gandhi ji on his birth anniversary, who gave an unprecedented place to the youth in Indian politics. His vision of environment and planned development has played an important role in building a new India. The opportunity I got to work with him will always be unforgettable."

