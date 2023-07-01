FOR THE FIRST TIME MP TRIBAL GIRLS WORK AS GOVT TOURIST GUIDES

Chhindwara (Madhya Pradesh): This is for the first time that tribal girls from Madhya Pradesh's Chhindwara's district are working as tourist guides of the Madhya Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation.

Under the government's 'Safe Tourist Destination for Women in Madhya Pradesh' scheme, the Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board has trained these tribal girls on the art of storytelling. Through the scheme, the government has also provided the girls with the path to self-reliance. Now, they are taking tourists around Patalkot and Tamia while enlightening them about the history and culture of those places.

These girls work through the Patalkot Tourist Information Center. Sharad Kumari Khushi, who lives in the Patalkot area of Tamiya said that Janaki Bharti, Lakshmi Uike, Sheetal Uike and Babita have undergone training of storytellers. They take tourists to Rajakhoh's cave, Tultula mountain and Patalkot's village along with informing about the lifestyle and tradition of the people living there.

Tourists who visit these places with their families feel more comfortable seeing women guides, said officials. Presently, there are 15 such girls who are working as tourist guides and taking visitors on daily tours to Patalkot. So far, they have conducted tours for more than 20 groups, officials said.

Working as tour guides has made these girls financially independent as they earn around Rs 200 to 700 in two hours of a trip. Storytellers Sheetal and Babita took a family living in Qatar on a trip to Patalkot. This family was originally from Wardha district of Maharashtra but had migrated to Qatar. The group was extremely happy with the manner in which the girls unveiled the stories of these areas before them, officials said.

The Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board conducted the training in collaboration with the Indian Rural Services. Master trainer Pawan Srivastava said the girls are dedicated towards their work and have a bright future ahead. The state government's 'Safe Tourist Destination for Women in Madhya Pradesh' project has been launched to promote tourism sectors as well as to make women tourists feel safe while travelling in the state.

This apart, the project is being implemented with the aim towards women empowerment, Pawan Srivastava, Master Trainer said. The District Council of Archeology Tourism and Culture has awarded certificates and identity cards to these tribal girls, he added.