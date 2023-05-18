Five dead, several injured in bus-truck head-on collision in Madhya Pradesh's Shajapur

Shajapur: At least five people were killed while 15 others received injuries after a speeding private bus collided head-on with a truck near Maksi town in Madhya Pradesh's Shajapur district on Thursday morning, officials said. Maksi police station in-charge Gopal Singh Chouhan said that the accident took place in the wee hours today at around 4 am while the bus of Sharda Travels bearing registration number UP 75 AT 4799 was on way to Ahmedabad from Jalaun district in Uttar Pradesh to attend a marriage function.

The bus collided with a truck near Donta village in Shajapur as a result of which four persons died on the spot and one succumbed to injuries later at a hospital in Ujjain, the police officer said. The deceased have been identified as Lal Singh, Janki, Meera, Sumitra and Radhika (13). The injured persons are being treated in hospitals of Indore, Ujjain and Shajapur.

MP Home Minister Narottam Mishra termed the incident as “unfortunate". Ganesh Prajapati, a resident of Gora-Bhupka district Jalaun, Uttar Pradesh who was also traveling in the bus said that his wife and brother's daughter-in-law were sitting on seat number 1 along with him and his brother was seated separately on the another seat.

He said that when the bus reached near Maksi town, there was a loud bang. “Before I knew it, I fell outside and fainted. I came to my senses when the people of the village poured water on me. As I woke up, my brother was lying bleeding in front of me and he was taken away by an ambulance,” Ganesh said.

He said that his daughter-in-law and wife too were lying injured on the road and after seeing them in the condition, he fainted again. Preliminary investigation has revealed that the bus driver had dozed off due to which he lost control over the vehicle leading to the accident. The bodies of the victims have been sent to Shajapur District Hospital for post-mortem.

Police have launched a probe into the mishap.