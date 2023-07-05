Sagar: A hostel for cows is set to come up at Sagar University in Madhya Pradesh as the varsity has signed an agreement with the Central Animal Husbandry Department to research cow promotion and protection. Apart from this, Kamdhenu Peeth is being established at the University under the agreement. The Dairy Engineering Department of the university and the Kamdhenu Peeth will work together for the same.

Dr. Harisingh Gour Vishwavidhyalaya is one of the oldest universities in Madhya Pradesh and it is also known as Sagar University. This university will be the first-ever central university that is going to create a different identity in the country in terms of research and study on cow promotion, conservation, and cow progeny.

The engineering department of the university added a new course for dairy engineering this academic year. After the agreement with the Central Government in November 2021, the process of funding for Kamdhenu Peeth has reached the final stage, and the location for the cow hostel has been approved.

During a recent program, Union Minister Purushottam Rupala expressed his desire that hostels should be made for cows, just like the hostels are made for students. So that those who cannot keep cows at home, they can keep their cows in hostels. The Union Minister also said that Sagar University has taken a big initiative for cow promotion and protection by establishing Kamdhenu Peeth and the university has a huge campus where a cow hostel can be set up.

Sagar University has laboratories equipped with modern technology and facilities for research on cows and their progeny. The establishment of the Kamdhenu Peeth in Sagar will play an important role in the overall development of the surrounding rural areas of Sagar and also in the Bundelkhand areas. Scientific methods of animal husbandry and livestock protection, besides attracting youth for higher education towards cow rearing, research will be done on cow products like Panchgavya. Panchgavya represents milk, urine, dung, ghee, and curd.

The university media in-charge Dr. Vivek Jaiswal said that it is a matter of happiness that in terms of research study, four new engineering courses have been started at the university.